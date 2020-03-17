Next Auction:

56th Brown Tool Auction

NEW DATE: June 26-27, 2020

at the Radisson Inn, Camp Hill, PA

Catalog mails early March 2020

Auction ONLINE HERE

See details below.

Auction Preview:

Friday, June 26, 2020. 1:00pm-6:00pm

Saturday, June 27, 2020. 7:30am -9:00am

Tool Sale:

Friday, June 26, 2020. 1:00pm-6:00pm

More than 60 tables of dealers selling antique and user tools. Admission by catalog or $3 at the door. No tool sale on Saturday.

To our Brown Tool community,

In order to protect the health of our valued friends and clients, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 56 th Brown International Tool Auction scheduled for April 3 & 4. The auction will be held June 26 and 27, at the same location at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill, PA.

The same catalog that has already been mailed will be used for the new auction date, and the auction lots will remain online on our website at www.finetoolj.com. The website and lots will be updated shortly to reflect the new auction date. If you have not yet purchased your catalog, you can do so at our website or by calling our office. Absentee bids will now be due by 5pm, Friday, June 26th.



We will have the usual space available for the dealer show on Friday, June 26. At this point, we do not know how many dealers will be able to attend. If you have already reserved tables, you can either apply the table fee to the June 26th date or receive a refund.



If you have made hotel reservations for April 3-4, be sure to cancel or change the reservations. If you were staying at the Radisson, and can attend the June 26-27 auction, you can just change the date by calling the hotel at (717) 763-7117. The same rates will be available. Whether you are changing an existing reservation or making a new reservation, be sure to tell them that you are attending the tool auction.



Obviously, we all hope that the COVID-19 health crisis will have abated by then to the point that it is safe to hold public gatherings. We will continue to monitor the situation, and advice from public health authorities, to ensure that the auction can safely take place on the new date.



In the meantime, the Fine Tool Journal absentee auctions will continue on their normal schedule. As a reminder, the current auction ends this Sunday, March 22, and if you wish to change bids on Sunday you need to have submitted your original bids by Saturday, March 21. Online bidding available at www.finetooljournal.net.



If you have any questions, please call us at (800) 248-8114, weekdays from 10am-5pm eastern time, or send us an email. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our friends in the tool collecting community and their families at this time of emergency for our nation and the world.



Thanks for your understanding,

Jim Gehring & Staff

Brown Tool Auctions

(800) 248-8114

finetoolj@gmail.com

www.finetoolj.com

We have a new online bidding system!

Some things to note about our new online bidding system:

If you have not previously bid in our auctions starting in January 2019, you must create a new account and log in to bid. If you bid on any previous auctions in 2019 , you may use the account you previously registered. Please contact us if you have difficulty logging in.

If you previously had an account on the old website, because this is a new system you will need to create a new account.

How to create a new account:

Below the Login Form on the right side of the webpage, choose "Create an Account." Fill in the required information, and you can then log inwith that account going forward to place or review bids.

When logged into your account, the new system allows for a watch list and review of placed bids.

You will receive individual email confirmations for each bid placed. Please check your Spam folders and/or add finetoolj@gmail.com to your approved senders lists in your email settings if you are not receiving the confirmation emails. You can always check the "My Bids" section of the website to confirm or review any placed bids.

New search capabilities! You can search by keyword or browse by category.

Please feel free to email any suggestions you may have for the new system and we will look into it. We appreciate your patience as we transition to this new bidding platform.



We always recommend that you follow up with us to make sure we received your bid.



Brown Tool Auctions Information

UPCOMING AUCTIONS:

Past Auction Postcards: